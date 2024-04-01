State-owned PowerChina Group has been awarded a contract to build one of the world’s largest seawater desalination plants in the Southern Iraqi Faw Port, an official said in press comments on Monday.



The facility has an output capacity of one million cubic metres per day and will supply drinking water to nearly four million people in the oil-hub of Basra.



The official news agency INA said Director of the General Company for Ports in Iraq Farhan Al-Fartoosi discussed the project on Sunday with PowerChina representatives.



It quoted Fartousi as saying the project also includes the construction of a power plant that will run the desalination facility and supply electricity to nearby areas.



The project, which is included in the federal budget, is being built in partnership with local Al Rida Investment Group, It was transferred from the Ministry of Construction and Housing to Basra Governorate, according to Cabinet Decision (23425) in its session on 1 August 2023.



(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.