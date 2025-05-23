Doha: Invest Qatar, the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar, has entered into a strategic partnership with Schneider Electric, a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation.

The collaboration aims to support the company’s expansion in Qatar and accelerate the development of smart infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions within the country’s rapidly growing business ecosystem.

Signed during the Qatar Economic Forum, the agreement outlines a collaborative framework to advance Schneider Electric’s operations in the country. This includes contributing to the development and expansion of Qatar’s AI innovation and smart infrastructure landscape, while nurturing a future-ready workforce.

As part of its expansion, Schneider Electric plans to grow its local team, contributing to job creation and talent development in the country. The company will also collaborate with Invest Qatar on a range of learning and development initiatives aligned with Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy (NDS3).

These efforts will be supported by Schneider Electric’s Services Training Centre, located in its newly inaugurated office in Msheireb, Qatar’s most sustainable and digitally enabled district. Schneider Electric will offer comprehensive upskilling programmes for Qatari talent and tailored training for customers on automation and smart city technologies.

By integrating global technological expertise with local market insights, the partnership aims to further boost Qatar’s transition toward a technology-driven economy. Invest Qatar will provide Schneider Electric with tailored support services, facilitate access to key stakeholders and promote initiatives that drive AI adoption, smart infrastructure development across strategic sectors.

The partnership will also help raise awareness of Schneider Electric’s strategic contributions to Qatar’s innovation and sustainability agenda.

Commenting on the partnership, Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO, Invest Qatar, said: “We are pleased to partner with Schneider Electric and support its successful business growth journey in Qatar. The company’s decision to deepen its presence underscores Qatar’s position as an ideal hub for tech innovation and sustainable development. Together, we look forward to driving progress across key sectors and supporting Qatar’s transition to a knowledge-based economy.”

Louie Jarouche, Country Manager for Qatar & Kuwait, Schneider Electric, commented: “We are proud to strengthen our presence in Qatar, a country whose bold vision for sustainable development and digital transformation mirrors our own. Through our partnership with Invest Qatar, we are harnessing our global expertise in digitalization and electrification solutions to help accelerate the country’s smart infrastructure and AI ambitions. This collaboration reinforces our shared commitment to advancing a future-ready, low-carbon economy by empowering local talent and enabling innovation across key sectors in line with Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy.”

