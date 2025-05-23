Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity has signed a strategic agreement with Power China International to implement key critical electricity transmission and distribution projects under the broader Iraq-China cooperation framework.

A ministry statement published by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) said the agreement covers the preparation of feasibility studies, technical planning, design, supply and implementation.

The Ministry said the initiative is part of ongoing efforts by the government to stabilise and enhance the efficiency of the national power grid to meet growing electricity demand across the country.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

