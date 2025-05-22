MUSCAT: Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC), the majority state-owned operator and owner of the country’s national grid, has unveiled plans for substantial investments in a broad portfolio of network expansion and modernization projects aimed at supporting Oman’s ambitious clean energy and industrial growth strategies.

As many as 51 key projects have been identified by OETC – part of Nama Group – for implementation over the next five years spanning the 2025-2029 timeframe.

“Most of the projects are designed to increase the transmission system capacity to meet the future growth in demand, connect new generations from renewable energy and conventional resources, connect new rural areas, and meet the Transmission Security Standard,” said Saleh bin Nasser Al Rumhi, Chief Executive Officer, in the latest Annual Transmission Capability Statement issued on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Targeted for grid connection over the next five years is an array of solar PV Independent Power Projects (IPPs). They include the 500 MW Ibri Solar III project, which is expected to be connected to the grid by Q2 2026; the 280 MW Al Kamil Solar IPP and 220 MW Solar PV IPP 2028 project slated to be connected by Q3 2027, and a pair of Solar PV IPPs with proposed sites in the Al Sharqiyah North and South Governorates, each contributing 500MW.

In parallel, a large slate of wind farms are planned to be integrated into the national grid as well. The list includes the JBB Ali wind farm, with a planned capacity of 100MW, and scheduled to be connected to the grid by Q2 2026. Additionally, the existing 50MW Dhofar I wind farm is set for expansion, with an additional 120 MW planned for grid connection by Q4 of 2026. Other significant wind projects include Ras Madrakah (250MW) and Mahout (350 MW), both planned for connection Q2 2027. By the Q2 2029, several additional wind farms are expected to be operational, including Mahout II (350MW), Al Jazer (100MW), Shaleem (100MW), and Sadah (90MW), further boosting Oman’s renewable energy generation capacity.

Also slated for grid connection is a pair of conventional gas-powered IPPs planned at Misfah (1600 MW) and Duqm (800 MW). The Misfah IPP, which is designed to secure power supply to the Muscat demand centre, will also necessitate major reinforcement initiatives in the Main Interconnected System (MIS), including five 400kV grid stations with associated lines. It will be connected to the grid by Q3 2027, followed by the Duqm IPP by Q2 2028.

Meanwhile, Phase 2 of the strategic North-South Interconnector Project (Rabt) – focusing on a stretch extending from Duqm to Dhofar – is slated for completion by Q4 2026.

Commenting on its overall significance, OETC’s CEO stated: “The interconnector (Phase 1&2) will add significant benefits for the Sultanate of Oman due to the expected fuel savings from the improved dispatch coordination among different power systems, access to areas with the potential of renewable energy, sharing of spinning reserves (reducing operating costs), reduction of dependency on diesel generation, generation capacity harmonization and improvement of grid resiliency. In addition, it will contribute to the evacuation of new renewable sources, future integration of large-scale potential hydrogen project integration and enhancing MIS and Dhofar systems resiliency,” he added.

