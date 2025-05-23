Dubai's main share index and Abu Dhabi's benchmark index logged its sixth straight weekly gain, each closing the week 0.12% higher.

On Friday, Dubai's main share index closed up 0.21% while Abu Dhabi's benchmark was flat.

Dubai's benchmark index surged to a record high last Friday and continued its upward momentum earlier this week, fuelled by a wave of business agreements between the U.S. and the UAE announced during President Donald Trump's recent Gulf tour.

ABU DHABI was flat at 9,665.34

DUBAI up 0.21% to 5,464.16

