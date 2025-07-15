Doha Bank has reported an 8.1% year-on-year increase in net profit to QR467mn in the first half of this year.

Total assets reached QR123bn in January-June 2025, representing a growth of 16.2% on an annualised basis, said Sheikh Fahad bin Mohammad bin Jabor al-Thani, Doha Bank Chairman.

Net loans and advances amounted to QR60bn, a 1.7% increase over the previous year. Customer deposit deposits stood at QR50.9bn compared to QR51.6bn, a marginal decrease of 1.2%, while the overall liquidity remains “strong”, according to him.

“The bank continues to demonstrate strength in capital and liquidity metrics. Our common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio stands at 13.13%, while the total capital adequacy ratio is robust at 19.19%,” said Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Jabor al-Thani, Managing Director, Doha Bank.

The loan-to-deposit ratio is 90.80%, which is comfortably within regulatory thresholds, he said, adding the bank has also improved its funding structure, positioning it to support anticipated lending growth.

“Our liquidity coverage ratio is strong at 350.7% compared to 168% at year-end, and our total shareholders’ equity reached QR14.9bn, marking a 1.6% increase year-on-year,” he said.

Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal al-Thani, Doha Bank Group Chief Executive Officer, highlighted the successful closing of the bank’s debut euro-denominated syndicated loan during the second quarter (Q2).

Highlighting its €500mn three-year syndicated term loan; he said: “This transaction was a significant step in diversifying our funding sources and currency base. Impressively, 56% of the lenders were new to Doha Bank, underscoring growing international investor confidence in our credit profile.”

During Q2-2025, Doha Bank had partnered with Blackstone to offer private capital strategies to Qatari investors, enhancing investment solutions for institutional and high-net-worth clients. The board had approved a proposal to repurchase up to 10% of fully paid-up shares, subject to regulatory approvals.

