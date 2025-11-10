Arab Finance: The Egyptian Arabian Company for Securities and Bonds Brokerage’s (Themar) reported a 23.7% year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit after tax during the nine months to September 30th in 2025, according to a financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 9th.

Net profits after tax amounted to EGP 16.776 million, up from EGP 21.988 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Meanwhile, the firm gained EGP 39.912 million in gross profit during the January-September period, versus EGP 42.310 million over the corresponding period a year ago.

The company operates a range of investment activities that include the sale and purchase of securities, as well as the provision of financial advice, e-trading, ownership transfer, training sessions, and financial advisory services.

