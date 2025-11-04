Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB) reported a 46.64% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profits after tax and minority interest to EGP 62.099 billion in the first nine months of 2025 from EGP 42.347 billion, according to a disclosure.

Net interest income grew to EGP 78.653 billion in the nine-month period from EGP 65.683 billion over the same period last year.

The bank earned EGP 62.207 billion in standalone net profits after tax from January through September, compared to EGP 42.557 billion in the corresponding period of 2023.

Meanwhile, standalone net interest income jumped to EGP 78.358 billion from EGP 65.526 billion.

CIB, the leading private sector bank in Egypt, provides banking services across the country. The bank's segments include corporate banking, investment banking, retail banking, treasury and capital market services, and others.

