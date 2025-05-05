Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC) is expected to award the contract for the Ranyah Governorate Water Distribution System Expansion Project in Najd second quarter, a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) tender was issued on 20 March 2025, with bid submissions closing on 20 April.

"Contract award is anticipated in June 2025, with project completion targeted for December 2026,” the source said.

The project involves expanding the existing water distribution infrastructure through the construction of overhead tanks, main distribution lines, and a new network of pipelines. The system will use high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes ranging from 110 mm to 500 mm in diameter, covering a total length of approximately 158.5 km.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.