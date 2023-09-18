PHOTO
Egypt-based Capital Hills Developments has launched its Capital Towers mixed-use project in Sixth of October city at an investment of 5 billion Egyptian pounds ($162 million).
Company chairman Mohamed Salah told Zawya Projects that Capital Towers comprises of five buildings that include offices, retail, medical, hospitality, and entertainment units.
He added that the 21,000-square metre project would complete after two years.
Capital Hills Developments is also building East Point 1 Mall in the Fifth Settlement at an investment of EGP1 billion ($33 million).
Salah said the four-storey mall would complete by the end of 2025.
He said the company is planning new projects in East and West Cairo in the coming period.
(1 US Dollar = 30.80 Egyptian Pounds)
(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)
