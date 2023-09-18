Egypt-based Capital Hills Developments has launched its Capital Towers mixed-use project in Sixth of October city at an investment of 5 billion Egyptian pounds ($162 million).

Company chairman Mohamed Salah told Zawya Projects that Capital Towers comprises of five buildings that include offices, retail, medical, hospitality, and entertainment units.

He added that the 21,000-square metre project would complete after two years.

Capital Hills Developments is also building East Point 1 Mall in the Fifth Settlement at an investment of EGP1 billion ($33 million).

Salah said the four-storey mall would complete by the end of 2025.

He said the company is planning new projects in East and West Cairo in the coming period.

(1 US Dollar = 30.80 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

