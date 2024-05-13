Bahrain Marina Development Company has announced that steady progress is being made on its iconic Bahrain Marina project being developed at a tota investment of BD200 million ($527 million) in the capital Manama with nearly 18% of the construction work already completed.

On completion, this premier destination features an array of retail stores with leading brands, high-end restaurants, and cafes recognised both locally and internationally.

Additionally, the project encompasses a commercial complex, a yacht parking facility, and an expansive 3,200-square-meter marine club.

Giving a project update, the Bahraini developer said the marina project was not only advancing confidently towards its developmental objectives but also surpassing anticipated progress, as indicated by recent updates.

As of the beginning of January, the completion rate of construction work had surpassed the initial target of 17% set for the same period.

This significant progress is paralleled by another notable achievement - completing one million working hours without any accidents, stated the developer.

This milestone underscores the team's commitment to safety and professionalism, essential for maintaining a secure and stable working environment, it added.

Khalid Najibi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bahrain Marina Development, said: "Our project is not just about constructing buildings; it's about crafting a world-class cultural landmark in Bahrain on schedule."

"The success we're witnessing is a direct result of the meticulous strategic planning and relentless efforts of our teams who are dedicated to transforming our vision into a splendid reality that reflects the prestige of the kingdom and aligns with its future aspirations," noted Najibi.

Najibi also highlighted the strict adherence paid to safety protocols, which played a crucial role in the project achieving one million accident-free hours.

"Our commitment to the highest safety standards is a fundamental pillar of our operations, ensuring a safe and environmentally friendly workspace for all," he added.

Najibi further reiterated the company's dedication to excellence and quality, integral to the construction process.

"We are committed to implementing the highest quality standards in every facet of this project, ensuring timely completion as per our set schedules and fulfilling our promise to establish a landmark that embodies the Bahraini spirit and international standards," he added.

The "Bahrain Marina" project has also been honoured with a golden licence from the government, reflecting the high level of trust and significance of this project among the strategic development initiatives aimed at diversifying the Kingdom's economic base beyond oil.

"This is part of Bahrain's comprehensive development under the prosperous reign of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa," remarked Yousuf Al Thawadi, the Board Member and Managing Director of Bahrain Marina Development.

"Our collective expertise and professionalism ensure that we meet our timelines while delivering a project that exemplifies efficiency and excellence, embodying the aspirations of Bahrain for a bright future," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).