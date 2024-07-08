Egypt - Global Pioneer for Housing and Investment, led by Samy Sayed, has unveiled its latest commercial project in the New Administrative Capital (NAC): Pioneer Plaza. This milestone marks the NAC’s first fully delivered and operational mall, equipped with all utilities.

During the inauguration, the first Regus office in the NAC was also handed over at Pioneer Plaza. The event was attended by Khaled Abbas, Chairperson of the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) company, Mariam Al Kaabi (UAE Ambassador to Egypt), Abdel Hadi Al Qasabi (Member of Parliament), and Mark Dixon (CEO of Regus in the Middle East and Africa).

Al Kaabi emphasized that the strong relationship between Egypt and the UAE serves as a model for Arab relations. The strategic partnership between the two countries has facilitated continuous growth, and overcoming challenges. The “Pioneer Plaza” project exemplifies joint efforts by Egypt and the UAE in the New Administrative Capital.

Chairperson Abbas highlighted the NAC’s role as a smart city attracting foreign investments and fostering local and international partnerships. The New Capital provides robust support for investors, hosting sessions of the House of Representatives, the Senate, and Cabinet meetings.

Marc Descrozaille, CEO of Middle East and Africa at IWG plc, noted that Global Pioneer’s vision aligns with Regus, leading to their collaboration on a company headquarters within Pioneer Plaza.

Samy Said, Chairperson of Global Pioneer, emphasized the company’s commitment to providing valuable real estate products across Europe, Asia, and Africa. The Pioneer Plaza project, spanning 25,000 sqm, is fully operational and equipped with services, including parking for approximately 300 cars.

