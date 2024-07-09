The Housing and Urban Planning Ministry signed an agreement with Chinese company China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) to implement the third phase of the Sitra housing project.

The agreement was signed during a meeting co-chaired by Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi and CMEC board of directors chairman Wang Bo.

Bahrain’s Ambassador to China Dr Mohammed Ghassan Sheikho attended the meeting.

The minister emphasised the continuous development and growth of co-operation between Bahrain and China across various fields, particularly their successful partnerships in diverse development sectors.

She noted that the ties and co-operation between Bahrain and China are strongly supported by the leaderships of both countries.

The minister highlighted the positive outcomes of His Majesty King Hamad’s recent state visit to China, which resulted in the signing of several agreements and memorandums of understanding across various sectors.

Under the agreement, CMEC will construct 1,269 new housing units in the third phase of the Sitra housing project at a total cost of BD119 million.

This phase will include secondary infrastructure services, and will commence in Q1 2025.

The minister explained that the third phase of the Sitra housing project, which is part of the ministry’s plan to provide comprehensive housing services for citizens, is the largest in terms of housing units and the final phase in the construction timeline.

She added that the signing of this agreement comes just three months after the inauguration of the second phase, which included 531 units.

This reflects the ministry’s dedicated efforts to accelerate the completion of housing projects, following the delivery of 1,077 units in the first phase.

The minister commended the partnership with CMEC in implementing the Sitra housing project.

The meeting discussed enhancing co-operation, particularly through the Government Land Development programme, which provides opportunities for the private sector to contribute to housing project for citizens, utilising the ministry’s financing services like Tas’heel and Mazaya.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the Sitra housing project, including ongoing construction and the comprehensive infrastructure plan. Both sides emphasised their commitment to enhancing technical and engineering collaboration for the project’s successful implementation.

The Sitra housing project stands as a model of integrated urban development, seamlessly blending residential units with expansive green spaces, advanced road networks, waterfronts, cycling and pedestrian paths, and a comprehensive array of service, educational, health and commercial facilities – all designed to elevate the standard of living.

The third phase of the Sitra housing project will span 670,000sqm and feature a 23.6km main and secondary road network, 22.8km sewage network, 27.6km rainwater drainage network and an integrated lighting system with 753 lampposts.

This phase will include 36 electricity substations, six telecom towers and various service facilities like a shopping mall, five commercial centres, three schools, a cultural centre, an auditorium and a child development centre.

Additionally, the project includes an afforestation plan with a central park, six gardens, children’s play areas, and 52.3km of green spaces with 1,644 trees.

