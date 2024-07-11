Bahrain and China yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding on exchanging technical expertise in social housing. It was signed in Beijing by Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi, who is visiting China, and Chinese Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong.

The MoU is a part of the strategic Belt and Road initiative.It aims to exchange expertise and co-operation in multiple housing fields, including the use of smart construction methods and energy-efficient building materials.

Provision of the latest security and safety standards and technical and engineering standards in housing projects will also be the focus of co-operation.

