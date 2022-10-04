Dubai-based developer Sobha Realty announced on Tuesday that it has successfully completed and delivered the One Park Avenue residential tower in Sobha Hartland master plan, Mohammed Bin Rashid City two months ahead of schedule.

The 24-storey residential tower contains 403 apartments, and incorporates sustainability elements including motion sensor-based lighting systems, electric vehicle charging stations, and sensor-based water taps, the developer said in a press statement.

The developer said the delivery of One Park Avenue is an important milestone towards the completion of Sobha Hartland project by 2025.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

