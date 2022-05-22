Doha, Qatar: In recognition of his outstanding leadership, Mr. Bassel Gamal, Group CEO of Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), was ranked first in the region, as the Top CEO in Sharia-Compliant banks, at the Top CEO Conference and Awards ceremony held in Dubai on 18th of May 2022.

The Top CEO Conference and Awards, which was attended by CEOs and thought leaders from across the GCC, recognizes industry leaders based on their institutions’ annual financial performance, size and corporate governance. GCC-listed companies in different industries including banking, energy and utility, financial services and investment, insurance, logistics and industrials, malls, real estate and construction, mining, metals and chemicals, retail, FMCG and consumer care, tech and media are assessed. This assessment is conducted through a thorough evaluation by a panel of industry experts and the results are audited by KPMG.

Under Mr. Bassel’s leadership, the entire team at QIB has been working relentlessly to achieve his vision to become “the most customer-centric and efficient Bank in Qatar” while outperforming the market and delivering sustainable results and value to its shareholders. QIB maintained its leading position in the local banking sector and continued to be the largest private bank and the largest Islamic bank in Qatar despite the recent impact of the pandemic and banking mergers witnessed in the country.

Commenting on this important recognition, Mr. Bassel Gamal said: “I am truly honored to be recognized by the TOP CEO Conference and Awards and appreciative for this award program for bringing together decision-makers from the region to highlight the resilience of GCC’s business leadership despite the global and regional challenges. Thank you to the organizers of the event for offering us this opportunity to be part of such a prestigious award ceremony and for giving us a platform to elevate the standards of business practices in the region.”

Mr. Bassel added: “Thanks to the support of our Board of Directors, the dedication of the entire QIB team and the trust of our customers, we managed to respond to the diverse and evolving financial needs of all different customer segments with a wide range of products and services catering to their new digital behaviors. This recognition is a testament to QIB’s leading position within the banking sector in Qatar and the region as well as to our strategic vision and customer-centric approach. We will continue our efforts to reshape the banking scene in Qatar and beyond with cutting-edge products and services”.

TOP CEO is one of the most iconic business conferences in the region, bringing together business leaders, government officials and thought leaders to engage, discuss and plan forward the future of their respective industries.

For more information, visit www.qib.com.qa.

