JAKARTA - Indonesia raised 7 trillion rupiah ($436.95 million) in an Islamic bond auction, lower than the indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry said on Monday.

Total incoming bids were 15.9 trillion rupiah, higher than the 7.96 trillion rupiah of bids received at the previous auction on April 24.

($1 = 16,020.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia; editing by John Mair)