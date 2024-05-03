The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has issued treasury bills and Islamic bonds, with maturities of one week, one month, three, six and nine months, worth 2 billion riyals ($549 million).

The issuance of treasury bills distributed is QR200 million for a week at an interest rate of 5.7615%, QR500 million for a month at an interest rate of 5.7991% and QR500 million for three months at an interest rate of 5.8183%.

Other issuances include QR500 million for six months at an interest rate of 5.7765%, and QR300 million for 9 months at an interest rate of 5.6948%, QCB stated.

According to the bank, the total private bids in treasury bills and Islamic sukuks amounted to QR5.4 billion.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com