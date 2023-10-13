DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Atlantis Dubai proudly announces the appointment of Timothy M. Kelly as the President of Atlantis, Kerzner International. This is a testament to Timothy’s outstanding contributions and achievements during his six-year tenure at Atlantis Dubai.



In this brand-new role, Timothy will be responsible for leading and representing the entire Atlantis brand globally. He will continue his responsibilities overseeing the teams in Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, and will begin overseeing the team in Atlantis Sanya in China. Timothy will also officially join Kerzner International's esteemed Executive Team, ensuring the delivery of the entire organisation's strategy across its multi-award-winning portfolio.



Timothy’s innate ability to lead and inspire his team has ensured that Atlantis, The Palm outperforms year on year. The illustrious Grand Reveal of Atlantis The Royal in January this year set the pace for a stream of awards, including the recent announcement that the newly opened property had been ranked in The World’s 50 Best Hotels list – the only hotel in the Middle East to be featured. From the record-breaking expansion of Atlantis Aquaventure, to the star-studded food and beverage offerings across both properties as well as the roll-out of multiple award-winning sustainability projects including the Atlantis Atlas Project, the achievements under Timothy’s leadership continue to propel the brand forward as a destination that reveals a new and extraordinary experience at every turn.



In his new role, Timothy will also ensure resort operations, design planning, brand alignment, sales and marketing, and people initiatives at all Atlantis properties are carried out to the highest level. Additionally, he will be responsible for representing Kerzner International, while providing mentorship to all General Managers and Executive Leaders under the Atlantis brand.



"Timothy’s appointment acknowledges his inspiring and dedicated leadership, and the incredible successes he has overseen at Atlantis, The Palm, which continues to achieve record growth, and Atlantis, The Royal, which opened to worldwide acclaim and excitement earlier this year, and is already collecting global awards and recognition," said Philippe Zuber, CEO of Kerzner International. "I am delighted to welcome him to the Executive Team, and confident that under his stewardship, Atlantis will continue to innovate and excite, boldly redefining the luxury resort and entertainment experience for guests around the world."



Commenting on his appointment, Timothy Kelly, President of Atlantis, said, "I am truly honoured that Kerzner International has placed their trust in me to embark on this exciting chapter ahead. The past six years have been incredible, and there's been nothing more rewarding than witnessing our brand's successful growth trajectory. I look forward to an exciting future filled with endless possibilities and continuing to work with our amazing colleagues throughout Kerzner International.”



Before joining Atlantis Dubai, Timothy served in a variety of senior leadership positions, most recently as Senior Vice President of Resort Operations at Wynn Palace, Cotai and Wynn, Macau (SAR). Prior to this, Timothy held the prestigious role of Vice President of Hotel Operations at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was here that Timothy’s emphasis on guest experience, through the implementation of personalised service strategies, and the introduction of a new brand concept “Skylofts at MGM Grand”, led to MGM Resorts International achieving their first “Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award” in the history of the company.



Timothy's leadership excellence afforded him to be the first representative of Forbes Travel Guide Service Advisory Committee, representing the Asia-Pacific Region, on Five-Star luxury service and maintenance standards. He was also appointed to the Nevada Hotel Lodging Association Board of Directors for six years, lobbying the state legislature supporting the integrated resort industry.

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Khyati Megchiani

Account Manager, Brazen MENA

Mobile: (+971) 561447708

Email: khyati@brazenmena.com



Hannah Cole

F&B Manager, Public Relations

Mobile: (+971) 585192067

Email: hannah.cole@atlantisdubai.com



For further information about Atlantis, please call +971 4 426 1000, or visit www.atlantis.com/dubai. Both low and high-resolution colour photography of Atlantis is available at www.kerznercommunications.com/atlantis



Follow Atlantis, The Palm on Social Media



Facebook: @AtlantisThePalm

Twitter: @Atlantis

Instagram Resort: @AtlantisThePalm #AtlantisThePalm

Instagram Atlantis Aquaventure: @aquaventuredubai #AtlantisThePalm

Instagram F&B: @OssianoDubai @BreadStreetKitchenDubai @NobuDubai @SeafireSteakhouse @HakkasanDxb @WavehouseDubai @WhiteBeach @EnFuegoDubai



Follow Atlantis The Royal on Social Media

Facebook: @AtlantisTheRoyal

Twitter: @Atlantis



About Atlantis, The Palm

Located at the centre of the crescent of The Palm in Dubai, Atlantis, The Palm is the first entertainment resort destination in the region. Opened in September 2008, the unique ocean-themed resort features a variety of marine and entertainment attractions, as well as 22 hectares of waterpark amusement at Atlantis Aquaventure, all within a 46-hectare site. It is home to one of the biggest waterparks in the world and one of the largest open-air marine habitats, with more than 65,000 marine animals in lagoons and displays including The Lost Chambers Aquarium, a maze of underwater corridors and passageways providing a journey through ancient Atlantis. Aquaventure Waterpark features 23.5 million litres of fresh water used to power 105 thrilling waterslides and attractions, including several world record-breaking slides, and two river rides featuring tidal waves and pools, water rapids and white-water chargers. Dolphin Bay, the unparalleled dolphin conservation and education habitat, and Sea Lion Point were created to provide guests with a once in a lifetime opportunity to learn more about some of nature’s most friendly mammals. The resort boasts an impressive collection of luxury boutiques and shops as well as extensive meeting and convention facilities. Atlantis, The Palm is also known as the culinary destination in the region where guests can take their pick from a collection of 35 world-renowned restaurants including the one Michelin star rated Hakkasan and Ossiano, as well as celebrity chef outposts Bread Street Kitchen & Bar by Gordon Ramsay and Nobu. Atlantis is also home to a buzzing nightlife scene with entertainment destination Wavehouse offering something for everyone, while WHITE Beach is the perfect place to unwind with a drink as the sun slips into the Arabian Sea.



About Atlantis The Royal

The new iconic landmark of Dubai, Atlantis The Royal welcomes guests to an experience that will completely redefine their perspective of luxury. Crafted by the world’s leading designers, architects and artists, this is a destination where everything has been designed to challenge the boundaries of imagination. Atlantis The Royal ignites the horizon with a collection of 795 elegant Rooms, Suites and Signature Penthouses. Featuring stunning views of the Dubai skyline and Arabian Sea, 44 of them have private infinity pools. The resort delivers a curated array of awe-inspiring experiences, inviting guests to swim amongst the clouds in sky pools, be dazzled by fountains that breathe fire or dine at more celebrity chef restaurants than anywhere else in the world. Guests are taken on a journey of the impossible, with artful masterpieces, iconic entertainment and beautiful craftsmanship at every turn, where the highest level of service will set a new standard in excellence.

Atlantis The Royal is the place where something incredible happens at every moment.

This is Atlantis The Royal.



This Is It.



https://www.atlantis.com/atlantis-the-royal



About Atlantis Sanya

Owned by FOSUN Tourism and managed by Kerzner International, Atlantis Sanya is China’s premiere underwater world inspired integrated entertainment resort located in Haitang Bay, Sanya of Hainan province. This RMB11 billion ocean-themed development occupies a space of 540,000 square meters and has 1,314 guestrooms and suites. It features a variety of marine and entertainment attractions, including the 200,000-square meter Aquaventure Waterpark and The Lost Chambers Aquarium that uses more than 17.5 million liters of sea water. It also has an 1,800-seater theatre at Dolphin Cay, state-of-the-art marine protection and conservation facilities and a Sea Lion Point. The resort also offers a wide range of dining options with 21 restaurants, lounges, bars and cafes. From 2016, Atlantis Sanya has won a number of awards, including China’s Leading New Resort and Asia’s Leading New Resort awarded by the World Travel Awards™ - hailed as the “Oscars of the Travel Industry”, the Leading Edge Award conferred by the World Waterpark Association and The Best Landmark Resort Brand awarded by City Traveler. China Tourism Bureau had also selected the resort as an outstanding and preferred travel project. Just recently, the resort was awarded Most Popular MICE Destination through online voting by Huixiaoer.com. Atlantis Sanya also received four prestigious Golden Horse Awards including Asia’s Best Entertainment Destination Resort, Asia’s Best MICE Destination Resort, Asia’s Best Restaurant - Ossiano Underwater Restaurant and Bar, and China’s Best Employer. For further information about Atlantis please visit www.atlantissanya.com