Dubai – Capillary Technologies today announced that Co-founder and CEO Aneesh Reddy will transition to the role of Vice Chairman and Managing Director, and Sameer Garde, presently a Capillary Technologies Board Member and Independent Director, will become the Chief Executive Officer, effective from January 1st, 2023. Aneesh Reddy will continue in the Board of Capillary Technologies Ltd and guide the leadership team. Sameer will report to the Board of Capillary Technologies.

“It has been a great ride at Capillary over the last 14 years. During this time, we became one of the first SaaS companies in India to penetrate not only India but the wider Asian market, and also had the privilege to serve some of the largest customers globally, attracting marque investors along the way. I am delighted to welcome Sameer to take on the mantle from me,” said Aneesh Reddy.

This change comes at a time when the multi-vertical consumer loyalty management space has grown rapidly and is now estimated to be over US$10Bn. With an impending IPO and aspirations to build Capillary into a world leader in the space, Sameer will contribute towards fulfilling these ambitions by building a company that delivers predictable growth profitably and constantly whilst also exceeding customer and partner expectations.

“Capillary Technologies is a market leader in the loyalty and engagement space and has been acknowledged by leading industry analysts and Fortune 500 customers globally. I have now been involved with Capillary for nearly a year as an independent board member. Having worked closely with Aneesh and his team, it is a privilege to take on this leadership role within the company. I look forward to providing the guidance and vision for this new chapter in Capillary’s story,” said Sameer Garde.

Sameer Garde is an alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Calcutta. He started his career with Nestle as an Area Sales Manager in India, and then worked with Whirlpool as a Regional Director for West in India and as a Brand Head in Western Europe. He then moved on to Dell India where he spent 8 years helping it grow from a $40mn organization to a $1.3Bn organization. He then moved to the US with Dell for two years as the global leader for the multi-billion dollar OEM business at Dell. In his most recent role, he was the President for Cisco in India. Under his leadership in Cisco India was amongst the fastest growing countries globally.

Neelam Dhawan, Chairperson and Independent Director at Capillary, said, “I am delighted to see Sameer Garde lead Capillary Technologies forward. Sameer is a seasoned veteran of the IT industry and his deep expertise is extremely valuable for Capillary at this stage of our growth and development.”

Shailesh Lakhani from Sequoia Capital added, “We welcome Sameer Garde as Capillary’s new CEO. He has significant experience in building some of the most respected organizations of our time and we look forward to working with him to take Capillary into its next phase of growth.”

About Capillary Technologies

Founded in 2012, Capillary Technologies has a presence across the United States, India, Middle East, and Asia, in particular, Southeast Asia. Capillary Technologies offers end-to-end loyalty programs, a comprehensive view of consumers and unified, cross-channel strategies that deliver a real-time omnichannel, personalized, and consistent experience for customers. Powering a diversified product suite of end-to-end loyalty programs, across 30+ countries, Capillary Technologies works with 250+ brands as of October 30, 2021, including Asics, PUMA, Shell, Tata, Fossil, Hoya, Pantaloons, GKB Opticals, Indian Terrain, Fossil, Vishal Megamart and many more from verticals such as apparel, footwear, supermarkets, conglomerates, manufacturing and electronics, pharmacy and wellness, fine dining and QSR, luxury and jewelry, entertainment, oil and gas, travel and hospitality. With a massive reach of 875 million+ consumers and processing 1.97 billion+ transactions in Fiscal 2021, Capillary Technologies’ promoter i.e., Capillary Technologies International Pte. Ltd. has the backing of Swanland Investment ltd. (an affiliate of Warburg Pincus), Sequoia Capital India Growth Fund II Ltd., Avataar Ventures Partners I, and Filter Capital Fund I Ltd. Capillary Technologies has also been featured in multiple reports by Gartner and Forrester. For more information, visit www.capillarytech.com.

