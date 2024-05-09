The Egyptian Minister of Communications and Information Amr Talaat and Jordan's Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh have agreed on advancing cooperation and experience exchange as per the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in March 2021, as per a statement.

This agreement aims to bolster collaboration in digital infrastructure, transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), capacity building, innovation, cybersecurity, and regulatory frameworks, alongside investment in these sectors.

During the ministerial meeting of the Egyptian-Jordanian Joint Higher Committee's 32nd session, Talaat underscored the significance of bolstering cooperation in digital transformation, advocating for the development of Arab software systems utilizing open-source programs to enhance governmental performance and service provision.

He highlighted the necessity of sharing expertise and fostering cooperation in AI, emphasizing its role in addressing mutual challenges.

Furthermore, Talaat shed light on the importance of collaboration in digital gaming, advocating for the establishment of Arab digital gaming systems and the promotion of digital sports teams through competitions for emerging companies.

He also emphasized the need for a robust legislative framework to regulate the use of AI and expand cooperation in submarine cables, and postal services.

