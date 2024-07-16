Egypt - Telecom Egypt has announced a strategic partnership with global tech leader Nokia to introduce 5G data services across Egypt. This collaboration aims to transform the country’s telecommunications landscape by deploying 5G mobile technology in key cities, including Giza, Luxor, Aswan, and Alexandria.

Nokia will supply the essential equipment for delivering these services, ensuring an exceptional experience for Telecom Egypt’s customers. With higher speeds, increased capacities, and improved data quality, the services are scheduled to launch later this year.

Under the agreement, Nokia will deploy advanced 5G network access equipment, including baseband units and the latest wireless antenna devices. Leveraging energy-efficient solutions, this deployment will provide extensive 5G coverage and capacity while facilitating station device installation. Additionally, Nokia will offer technical support services, including installation, integration, and network optimization.

The introduction of 5G technology brings several advantages, including seamless connectivity in densely populated areas. It also supports a wide range of applications for corporate and enterprise customers, resulting in faster downloads, smoother content delivery, live streaming services, and overall network performance improvements. These advancements will drive innovation and efficiency across various economic sectors, enabling customers to keep pace with the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Earlier this year, Telecom Egypt secured a 15-year license to provide 5G mobile services in Egypt.

Mohamed El-Fouly, Executive Vice President of Technical Affairs at Telecom Egypt, emphasized the company’s commitment to adopting the latest global communication technologies. This dedication positions Telecom Egypt at the forefront of the 5G revolution, allowing individual and corporate customers to access high-speed, high-quality mobile broadband services. The low latency characteristic of 5G technology will benefit new applications, establishing a strong foundation for digital transformation in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030.

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, highlighted that this agreement strengthens the long-term partnership with Telecom Egypt. It opens up new opportunities for individuals and businesses in Egypt to enjoy an enhanced mobile connectivity experience through Nokia’s diverse product range.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

