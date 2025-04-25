Cairo – Platformance, a growth technology platform, has officially opened its new office in Egypt, expanding its investment in the MENA region, according to a press release.

Located in Cairo, the new office aligns with the company’s objectives to work more closely with digital native businesses across high-growth industries.

It will serve as a regional hub, enabling Platformance to offer deeper local insight, faster response times, and closer access to clients, partners, and talent.

The office will be led by Hamza Madi, General Manager for Emerging Markets, who will oversee Platformance’s operations in Egypt, Kuwait, and Qatar.

Waseem Afzal, Founder and CEO of Platformance, commented: “Egypt’s digital economy is expanding quickly, with more businesses shifting to leveraging Digital as a business growth driving channel.”

“Our presence in Cairo positions us to support that growth directly. It allows us to partner more closely with local and regional brands, contribute to the wider digital advertising industry, and play a part in building long-term economic value,” Afzal stated.

Madi commented: Egypt is an important market for us, and Cairo is a growing hub for digital talent. That is reflected in the team we’ve built and the work we are doing. We are delivering impact not only in Egypt, but across the region and internationally.”

Source: Mubasher

