AMMAN — HRH Crown Prince Hussein, the Regent, on Monday inaugurated the headquarters of the 42 Amman programme, a Crown Prince Foundation initiative for computer science and programming training launched in February.

The 42 Amman free training programme aims to nurture a generation of programmers through project-based learning without teachers or lectures, according to a Royal Court statement.

The programme targets various age groups from different regions in Jordan, and registration does not require prior certificates or academic qualifications.

During a meeting with a number of participants, Crown Prince Hussein was briefed on the participants’ experience and the positive impact that resulted from their enrolment in the programme, the statement said.

The programme hones the skills of young Jordanians and opens new professional paths for them to ensure their readiness for the future labour market.

The Crown Prince also watched an introductory video on the programme, which includes training to gain the required skills by working on individual and group projects and participating in field training, in order to become a qualified programmer, without the need for previous professional experience, the statement said.

The programme’s courses include cybersecurity, advanced algorithms, artificial intelligence, game development, robotics programming and systems and network administration.

The 42 Amman programme is affiliated with the Ecole 42 global network, which includes 54 centres in 31 countries, and whose graduates have achieved high employment rates in international technology companies.

The Crown Prince Foundation plans to launch the programme soon in Irbid to serve the northern region, according to the statement.

