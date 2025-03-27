AMMAN: HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Wednesday urged the National Council for Future Technology to focus its efforts on advancing digital infrastructure, developing legislation, and enhancing its alignment with technological requirements.

Chairing a meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace, attended by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan who is chairman of the council, the Crown Prince was briefed on the progress of specialised sub-committees working to develop programmes that will contribute to a qualitative leap in the technology sector, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Royal Highness also emphasised the importance of using data and advanced technology to improve the quality of health services provided to citizens as well as to increase efficiency and productivity within the health sector, the statement said.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

