AMMAN — A recent study by the Association of Banks in Jordan (ABJ) has identified the most in-demand university majors in the Kingdom’s banking sector, highlighting a growing need for digital and technical skills in the industry.

According to the ABJ statement sent to The Jordan Times, the most sought-after majors include Accounting, Finance and Banking, Computer Science, Information Systems, Information Technology, Business Administration, and Cybersecurity.

While Jordanian universities are increasingly aware of the need to update academic programmes in line with digital transformation, the ABJ noted that a gap persists between graduates’ qualifications and the rapidly evolving demands of the banking sector, particularly in fintech and digitalisation.

The study also revealed that more than 50 per cent of financial institutions in Jordan now consider data analysis and artificial intelligence (AI) skills essential for entry-level roles.

Positions such as big data analyst, AI specialist, financial data analyst, tech risk analyst, digital officer, and banking app developer are among the fastest-growing roles in the sector, the study found.

“In 2024, recent graduates accounted for nearly half of all new hires in the banking sector, indicating a clear trend among banks to integrate young talent into the industry,” the ABJ stated.

Commenting on the findings, financial analyst Yousef Suboh told The Jordan Times that “Banks are not only seeking to modernise their operations through digital solutions, but also to invest in a younger, tech-competent workforce capable of adapting to emerging trends in fintech, AI, and data-driven decision-making.”

He added that demand for such skills is likely to grow as financial institutions expand their digital offerings.

Economist Majed Shari said: “Adapting to the digital era is no longer optional for banks; it is a necessity.” He stressed that financial institutions are now focused on building a workforce equipped to navigate complex financial ecosystems and drive innovation.

