In a landmark move to elevate smart transportation services across the emirate, Dubai Taxi Company’s (DTC) Partner Bolt, the global shared mobility platform, is thrilled to announce a major expansion in Dubai.

Over 6,000 DTC Taxis, including People of Determination Taxis and Ladies and Family Taxis (Pink Taxis), are now available on the Bolt platform.

This expansion reinforces DTC’s commitment to enhancing ease and convenience for residents and visitors planning their commute with digital efficiency.

With this significant milestone, Bolt is celebrating the launch with an introductory offer, of 30% cash back on the first three taxi rides, with no surge pricing guaranteed.

With the rapid increase in demand for taxis, residents and visitors to Dubai will now have yet another option to seamlessly book taxis directly through the Bolt app, ensuring a stress-free and reliable start to their journey.

Along with transparent pricing, the app has key differentiators, including a proprietary mapping system ensuring accurate routes, advanced in-app safety features like emergency buttons and live tracking, and a driver score system that promotes high service quality.

This initiative reinforces Bolt’s commitment to providing innovative and user-friendly mobility solutions that make travel easier for everyone.

Aligned with Dubai Taxi’s ambitious growth and the Dubai government’s directive to transition 80% of taxi trips to e-booking in the coming years, the addition of taxi services marks a significant milestone in enhancing and expanding digital transportation services. By leveraging Bolt’s world-class platform, DTC is set to unlock a greater share of the AED 6 billion market opportunity within Dubai’s rapidly evolving taxi and e-hailing sector.

This initiative is part of DTC’s new strategy for 2025–2029, which is set to solidify its leadership and reinforce its position as the largest taxi operator in the emirates and a regional leader in the transportation sector.

Ammar Al Braiki, Chief Operations Officer, Dubai Taxi Company, said, “The integration of over 6,000 DTC’s vehicles onto the Bolt app represents a major step toward realising our vision of creating the UAE’s largest e-hailing platform. This milestone underscores our commitment to enhancing and expanding digital transportation services, reflecting both innovation and our shared goal of offering greater convenience and efficiency for users across the emirate.”

“Looking ahead, we envision Bolt’s reach expanding beyond Dubai into other emirates and verticals. This aligns seamlessly with our mission to support Dubai’s vision of a smart, sustainable city, fostering innovation and environmental responsibility in every step we take,” he added.