AMMAN: Jordan has launched satellite-based internet services in partnership with global provider Starlink, marking a major milestone in the country’s digital transformation efforts.

The announcement was made during a press conference on Wednesday, organised by the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC), which signalled the beginning of an expanded high-speed internet access initiative for underserved regions.

TRC Chairman Bassam Sarhan commanded the launch as "a significant milestone for the telecommunications sector," emphasising that the new service, powered by low Earth orbit satellites, represents a technological leap in providing internet access to remote and difficult-to-reach areas where traditional infrastructure is not viable.

“The introduction of satellite-based internet reflects our commitment to building inclusive, modern digital infrastructure across Jordan,” Sarhan said.

“This service is not just a connectivity innovation but a strategic step toward improving economic opportunities, promoting digital equality, and enhancing the quality of services for all Jordanians.”

Sarhan also highlighted that the licensing process for this initiative involved comprehensive technical studies to ensure compliance with both national and international standards. The TRC also worked closely with Starlink to tailor the service to meet the specific needs of the Jordanian market.

While this technology is a first on an international scale, Sarhan assured that it would adhere to the same regulatory principles as traditional fiber services, including consumer protection, quality assurance and oversight.

“This development enables us to extend reliable, high-speed internet service to every corner of the country,” he said.

The launch aligns with Jordan’s Economic Modernisation Vision, which identifies digital transformation as a cornerstone for long-term economic growth and international competitiveness.

The TRC reiterated its commitment to fostering a regulatory environment that supports innovation while safeguarding public interest.

Vice President of Business Operations at Starlink Lauren Dreyer highlighted the broader social and economic impacts of the service in Jordan. “This initiative is about opening new opportunities in sectors like education, healthcare and business across every square kilometre of the country,” Dreyer said.

She also announced that detailed pricing information for both residential and business packages would be available on the official Starlink website, ensuring transparency and accessibility for users interested in the service.

With this launch, Jordan joins a growing number of countries adopting space-based connectivity solutions, reinforcing its ambition to remain at the forefront of global digital innovation. The service is expected to accelerate digital inclusion, bolster the economy and provide more equitable access to high-quality internet services across the nation.

