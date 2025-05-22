AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Tuesday inaugurated the Southern Expansion Project of the Arab Potash Company (APC), one of the Kingdom’s most significant strategic industrial ventures, with an estimated investment of $1.1 billion.

The inauguration ceremony, attended by APC Chairman Shehadah Abu Hdaib, CEO Maen Nsour, members of the board, and Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh, marked a major milestone in Jordan’s efforts to boost industrial capacity and economic competitiveness, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Hassan commended APC’s commitment to expanding its operations and tapping into new markets, noting that such efforts enhance Jordan’s global standing in the potash and related industries.

He emphasised the project’s alignment with the Economic Modernisation Vision, which aims to spur economic growth and create sustainable employment opportunities.

Hassan also highlighted the project’s synergy with other national megaprojects, including the National Water Carrier, the Aqaba-Shidiya-Ghor Al Safi railway, and green hydrogen initiatives, describing them as essential pillars for Jordan’s future development.

The prime minister stressed the importance of equipping local communities, particularly in the southern governorates, with training and skill development programmes to ensure they benefit from the job opportunities the project will generate throughout its phases.

He also commended APC’s leadership in corporate social responsibility (CSR), saying the company has set a benchmark that has inspired other institutions to contribute to national development. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to institutionalising CSR through structured partnerships between the public and private sectors and local communities.

The Southern Expansion Project is expected to raise APC’s production capacity by 740,000 tonnes annually, bringing total output to approximately 3.7 million tonnes per year. The increase supports the objectives of the Economic Modernisation Vision, particularly in the mining and fertiliser sectors, key components of the national economy due to their potential to maximise returns on natural resources, enhance profitability and sustain economic growth.

In addition to driving national exports and boosting foreign currency reserves, the project will increase state revenues through direct and indirect channels and generate new job opportunities, Petra reported.

Project components include new evaporation ponds, a state-of-the-art potash production plant, and a granular potash facility, along with a series of advanced technical and engineering works. Preparatory engineering is slated to begin in the second half of 2025, with implementation to start next year and be completed within four years.

APC Chairman Abu Hdaib said the project will reinforce Jordan’s role in international food security by providing essential and specialised fertilisers to improve crop yields worldwide. He expressed gratitude for the continued royal support from His Majesty King Abdullah, which he said has been instrumental in enabling the company’s growth.

He also acknowledged the government's ongoing support for key projects, which he said has helped overcome challenges, accelerate progress, and solidify APC’s role as a leading industrial entity both regionally and internationally.

Abu Hdaib also extended special thanks to the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army for their efforts in clearing landmines from the project site, ensuring safe and timely project implementation.

CEO Maen Nsour noted that the Southern Expansion Project is a cornerstone of APC’s broader strategic plan, launched in 2019 when the company transitioned from foreign strategic investment to Jordanian management. The plan targets a 30 per cent increase in production by 2030, emphasising efficiency, diversification, and integrated production.

