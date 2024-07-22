Egypt - The Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with DXC Technology to enhance collaboration between the two parties. The goal is to maximize the benefits of high-quality training, certification, consulting, and evaluation services offered by ITIDA through its Software Engineering Competence Center (SECC).

This collaboration aligns with ITIDA’s strategy to boost the competitiveness of the Egyptian software industry and increase its exports. The focus will be on improving the quality and efficiency of operations in service export centres for both global and local companies operating in Egypt. Additionally, the skills of the workforce will be enhanced and certified at an international level.

Ahmed El-Zaher, CEO of ITIDA, stated: “Through this partnership, we aim to provide a comprehensive umbrella of training, consulting, and certification services. Our goal is to enable and encourage companies to apply internationally recognized software engineering standards. By doing so, we can improve operational quality and project efficiency, thereby strengthening Egypt’s position as a leading hub for software and technology service exports.”

El-Zaher emphasized ITIDA’s commitment to collaborating with both Egyptian and global companies. This commitment stems from the agency’s dedication to creating a supportive and stimulating environment for technological growth and innovation.

ITIDA’s Software Engineering Competence Center (SECC) is a prominent Egyptian entity in the information and communications technology sector. It operates as a centre of expertise and an internationally accredited body, providing technical consulting and certification services to software companies. The centre’s mission is to elevate software engineering standards, professionalize practices, make them accessible to IT companies in Egypt, and facilitate the adoption and implementation of modern technologies and global frameworks.

The SECC, which began operations in 2001, offers a range of services including training, consulting, evaluation, and international certification in various fields of software engineering and IT service management. These services encompass the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) for development and services, the COBIT® 2019 framework for IT governance, the DevOps integrated development and operations model, Agile Methods for flexible development practices, the ITIL® (Information Technology Infrastructure Library) for IT service management, and the TOGAF framework and methodology for enterprise architecture. These global frameworks and methodologies aim to enhance software engineering standards and professional practices.

