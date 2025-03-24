Egypt - The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has officially launched a pilot digital service package aimed at enhancing the experience for investors.

This marks the first phase in a broader effort to digitize various services offered by the SCZONE.

The digital platform will include two key Investor Relations Management (CRM) services: Reception & Consultation and Investor Qualification and Project Approval, both designed to simplify processes for investors.

The pilot phase also introduces several one-stop-shop services, such as issuing permanent licenses under the notification system and conducting annual follow-ups for licensed establishments. As the platform continues to evolve, additional services will be gradually added, including operating licenses, temporary licenses, and building permits. The goal is to make the SCZONE a more efficient and transparent investment hub by streamlining administrative processes and providing investors with seamless access to essential services.

The project’s first phase is supported by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which has funded this digital transformation initiative. According to Walid Gamal El-Din, Chairperson of the SCZONE, the digital services initiative is part of a larger strategy to leverage modern technology to enhance the investment climate. The SCZONE aims to create a fully integrated digital platform to improve transparency, efficiency, and ease of access for both local and international investors.

Gamal El-Din highlighted the importance of keeping pace with global technological advancements to create a competitive business environment that attracts local and foreign investment. The digital transformation of the SCZONE will significantly enhance the efficiency of the services offered, benefiting investors in various sectors.

Mark Davis, Managing Director for the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean region at the EBRD, emphasized that this initiative will help revitalize Egypt’s investment ecosystem. By driving economic growth and creating job opportunities, it will position the SCZONE as a key global trade hub, fostering a more dynamic environment for foreign direct investment (FDI).

Tarek Sultan, Deputy Chairperson of Agility, expressed his confidence in the SCZONE’s potential, pointing out the unique opportunity for companies like Agility to invest in the growing logistics and industrial sectors within the economic zone. As part of his commitment to the region, Sultan announced a $60 million investment to establish state-of-the-art customs and logistics facilities in the SCZONE.

Moreover, Agility’s subsidiary, Transfora, is collaborating with the EBRD to launch a secure and advanced digital portal to further facilitate services for investors. This digital platform aims to improve operational efficiency while providing a user-friendly service to businesses seeking to establish a presence in the SCZONE.

As part of this transformation, daily workshops are being conducted to enhance the digital skills of the SCZONE’s Investor Services Department staff. This capacity-building initiative will ensure that the SCZONE is equipped with the tools and knowledge to offer world-class services to companies looking to set up operations in Egypt.

The digitization of investor services in the SCZONE, funded by the EBRD, forms part of Egypt’s larger vision to modernize its industrial sector. The SCZONE’s strategic location, combined with its new digital capabilities, will significantly enhance Egypt’s competitiveness in the global market, fostering an environment that is not only investor-friendly but also aligned with global economic trends. This initiative is expected to boost Egypt’s attractiveness as a destination for foreign investment, paving the way for long-term economic growth.

