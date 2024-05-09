Public sector technology projects and purchases valued at around BD4 million were discussed during a key meeting chaired by Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA) chief executive Mohammed Al Qaed.

Held virtually, the 70th meeting of the Information and Communication Technology Governance Committee (ICTGC) was attended by representatives of numerous government agencies.

A key project reviewed involved upgrading the Bahrain Spatial Data Infrastructure (BSDI) Portal and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) hosted by the iGA.

This system, encompassing over 300 infrastructure map layers, serves more than 30 government entities with a geographic browser. The upgrade aims to provide a unified database with the latest geospatial data, including essential services and infrastructure details like addresses, buildings, utility networks, and more. This initiative paves the way for adopting advanced technologies like Geospatial Artificial Intelligence (GeoAI) and Building Information Modelling (BIM) in Bahrain. GeoAI integration is expected to enhance data quality, streamline processes, and expedite decision-making through predictive analysis.

Adoption of BIM would facilitate advanced 3D infrastructure planning.

The committee also explored a redesign of the national portal (bahrain.bh) and the unified government mobile app. This project prioritises user experience by revamping the interface design for easier navigation.

Additionally, it seeks alignment with UN E-Government Development Index (EGDI) standards and global web development best practices, including accessibility guidelines (WCAG) set by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). Responsive design elements will ensure compatibility across various devices and screen sizes.

The meeting further addressed a range of projects and purchase requests related to maintaining and supporting government systems, along with educational tools used by the Education Ministry and the University of Bahrain. Additionally, progress on implementing decisions from previous meetings was reviewed.

In attendance, alongside Dr Al Qaed, were committee vice-chair and iGA deputy chief executive of electronic transformation Dr Zakareya Al Khaja; Education Ministry under-secretary for policies, strategies, and performance Nawal Al Khater; iGA deputy chief executive of operations and governance Dr Khalid Almutawa; Health Ministry assistant under-secretary of public health Dr Samia Ali Bahram; Finance and National Economy Ministry director of financial systems development Abdullah Dhaif; Bahrain Economic Development Board director of corporate services Linda Janahi; director of services and information systems in the Prime Minister’s Office Ahmed Al Qayyim; University of Bahrain College of IT dean Dr Hessa Al Junaid; ICT adviser Dr Ali AlSoufi; and the ICTGC support team.

