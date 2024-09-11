In a game-changing move in the Middle East digital landscape, Panamax Technology, a global digital service provider, has partnered with Hilal Technology, the technology arm of Bahrain’s Al Hilal Group, to supercharge digital initiatives in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

With over 22 years of experience in business modernisation solutions, Panamax has a proven track record in ERP, product engineering, cloud, managed services and Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance (GRC), Digital Banking and Payments, and Telecom. By partnering with Hilal Technology, Panamax gets a strong presence in the Middle East, with Hilal’s extensive network in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

This partnership will bring the latest technologies to regional businesses to optimise and grow their operations. The partnership will focus on application modernisation including ERP, sustainability, data analytics, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, security and human capital management. Also the partnership will deliver solutions in product engineering, cloud, managed services, GRC and digital financial services.

Hilal Technology, a Middle East technology pioneer, will expand its solution portfolio through this partnership. By tapping into Panamax’s relationships with global giants like IBM, Microsoft, Epicor, Adrenalin, Oracle and SAP. Hilal Technology will offer a unique range of services and solutions to meet the specific needs of Middle East businesses, a statement said.

The signing ceremony was attended by Ronnie Middleton, Managing Director, Al Hilal Group; Mahmoud Abbas, COO, Al Hilal Group; Raju M V, Executive Vice President, Panamax; Shikha Girotra, General Manager- Sales, Panamax; Deepak Magar, Senior Manager-Enterprise Software, Hilal Technology and other executives.

"We’ve already seen the results of this partnership in a recent win. Hilal Technology orchestrated a deal with the region’s largest aluminum manufacturer to replace their legacy ERP system with the latest Epicor ERP. This will give the manufacturer visibility into their complex operations, agility and the ability to respond to market changes in real-time," the statement said.

As Panamax and Hilal Technology start thier partnership journey, they will enable more regional businesses with solutions that harness emerging technologies. With a shared goal of operational excellence and business growth, they will make a big difference especially Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, it said.

"This is a big deal for the region and the start of a new chapter. As Panamax and Hilal Technology join forces, Middle East businesses can expect digital solutions that will disrupt the way they do business and take them to new levels," the statement added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).