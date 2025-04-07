RIYADH — The Virtual Notary Public has completed more than 1.4 million integrated digital documentation services in the year 2024 through the Ministry of Justice’s digital services platform Najiz.



During the year, the Virtual Notary Public achieved a 60 percent growth compared to 2023. The most utilized service was in the social status category, with over 500,000 documentation transactions, followed by marriage contracts with over 260,000 transactions. Real estate came next with over 220,000 documentation operations, while powers of attorney and declarations reached over 110,000 transactions during the same period.



The Virtual Notary Public has also improved services provided to beneficiaries and simplified access to all notarial services remotely through a unified electronic system. This approach addresses challenges and enhances the governance of all procedures, enabling beneficiaries to easily and efficiently access services around the clock via digital channels.



It also enables individuals and establishments to benefit from documentation services, including powers of attorney, declarations, real estate transactions, and social status matters. These services are fully digital and eliminate the need to visit judicial facilities, saving users significant time and effort.

