RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior's electronic platform Absher has processed 24,266,498 electronic transactions during the last month of February 2025, serving beneficiaries through Absher Individuals and Absher Business portals.



The Absher Individuals platform carried out 21,993,417 transactions, and these included 14,597,218 document reviews via the platform's digital wallet, accessible to citizens, residents, and visitors through the Absher app. Absher Business facilitated 2,273,081 transactions.



The platform also processed 3,010,233 transactions related to the General Directorate of Public Security, 2,904,774 transactions pertaining to the General Department of Traffic, 2,597,611 transactions related to the General Directorate of Passports, and 463,018 transactions pertaining to the Agency of the Ministry of Interior for Passports and Civil Affairs.



Additionally, 89,012 document delivery requests were completed by mail, 80,815 Absher reports were issued, and 1,762 general fingerprint inquiries were made through the public services available on Absher Individuals.



The number of unified digital identities issued by the Ministry of Interior through Absher has surpassed 28 million. These digital identities allow users to securely access the ministry's services through Absher Individuals, Absher Business, and Absher Government, as well as more than 500 government and private entities via the National Unified Access Portal (Nafath).

