Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib met with Shamil Jozub, CEO of Vodacom Group, and Mohamed Abdallah, CEO of Vodafone Egypt, to review investment opportunities and the potential for collaboration in Egypt’s technology and communications sectors, as per a statement.

During the meeting, El-Khatib confirmed that international partnerships are essential to Egypt's economic development plan.

He highlighted that Egypt welcomes serious investments contributing to the growth of the ICT sector, particularly in the context of the country's focus on localizing modern technologies and advancing its digital infrastructure.

El-Khatib also underscored the importance of accelerating the rollout of 5G services, noting their positive impact on vital sectors. He stated that the government's support for future technologies enhances Egypt’s position as a regional center for innovation.

The discussion included opportunities for cooperation in the development of smart infrastructure, particularly in new cities, with El-Khatib reiterating the government’s commitment to creating a flexible investment environment to attract global tech companies.

Jozub, CEO of Vodacom Group, expressed his satisfaction with the progress made in Egypt's digital infrastructure and praised the Egyptian government's efforts to facilitate investment in the technology sector. He confirmed the group's plans to expand 5G services in Egypt through Vodafone Egypt.

Abdallah, CEO and Managing Director of Vodafone Egypt, emphasized that Egypt is a strategic hub for Vodafone Group in the Middle East and North Africa, particularly given the rapid growth in the telecommunications sector.

He reaffirmed Vodafone Egypt’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the Egyptian government and supporting the country’s digital transformation plans.

Abdallah also revealed that 5G services are set to launch in Egypt in less than a month, marking a significant milestone in the country’s telecommunications development.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).