Abu Dhabi – Multiply Group has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi Media Company (SMC) to develop an advanced advertising technology (AdTech) platform.

The partnership aims to drive innovation in AI-powered advertising solutions, boost digital capabilities, and expand into high-growth markets in the MENA region, according to a press release.

The two parties will focus on enhancing the advertising industry through strategic investments in research and development to identify expansion opportunities by investing in complementary sectors that support media and advertising.

Furthermore, the alliance anchors SMC’s vision to reinforce its position in the industry by leveraging the latest digital technologies to deliver smarter, more efficient advertising solutions.

Mohammad Al khereiji, Chairman of SMC, commented: “This partnership marks a strategic and transformative step in strengthening SMC’s position as a global leader in media, advertising, and technology.”

“By investing in cutting-edge technology, we seek to enhance efficiency, create substantial value for our clients and partners, and drive economic growth across the region benefiting all stakeholders in the industry,” Al khereiji stated.

Samia Bouazza, Group CEO and Managing Director of Multiply Group, said: “Together with SMC, our aim is to explore new models of multimedia monetization – using data and technology aligned with audience behaviors across the MENA region.”

Multiply Group recently inked a deal with Arabian Contracting Services Company (Al Arabia) to form a joint venture (JV) that invests in the global out-of-home (OOH) advertising sector.

Source: Mubasher

