Cairo – International law firm Addleshaw Goddard, which is headquartered in London, has advised Egyptian private group Alameda Healthcare on its $190 million minority investment agreement with London-based private equity firm Development Partners International (DPI) and its co-investors.

The transaction is structured primarily as a capital increase and is expected to close in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, subject to customary regulatory approvals, according to a press release.

The proceeds from the investment will be used to scale Alameda’s hospital and outpatient network while investing in cutting-edge clinical technologies.

In addition, the funding will be used to expand the healthcare group’s centers of excellence in specialized medical fields such as cardiology, oncology, and liver disease.

The proceeds will also support talent development initiatives aimed at retaining and upskilling Egyptian medical professionals and reversing brain drain from the sector. Meanwhile, the transaction further reinforces Addleshaw Goddard’s position throughout the Middle East and Africa.

The deal marks the largest private equity investment of its kind in Egypt’s healthcare sector to date and represents a major milestone for both Alameda and DPI.

It is worth mentioning that EFG Hermes acted as the sole M&A financial advisor on the signing of binding agreements for Alameda’s deal with DPI.

The transaction also enables Alameda to accelerate its strategic expansion across Egypt and into Gulf markets, further advancing its ambition to position Egypt as a regional hub for world-class healthcare.

Partner and Head of Investment Management and Funds at Addleshaw Goddard MENA, Philip Dowsett, said: “DPI’s investment reflects growing global confidence in Egypt’s healthcare infrastructure and Alameda’s leadership position within it.”

Dowsett noted: “This deal also demonstrates our ability to advise on transformative cross-border investments that deliver regional impact.”

Earlier in 2025, the healthcare entity teamed up with Talaat Moustafa Group Holding Company (TMG Holding) through a strategic partnership to develop premium-quality medical and healthcare services for an EGP 5 billion hospital in Madinaty.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

