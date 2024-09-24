A groundbreaking tool launched by the Digital Co-operation Organisation (DCO) is empowering nations like Bahrain to navigate the complex landscape of the digital economy.

The Digital Economy Navigator (DEN) offers a comprehensive framework for assessing a country’s digital maturity, providing valuable insights into its strengths, weaknesses, and potential areas for growth.

Unveiled at the SDG Digital 2024 conference, the DEN leverages a rich dataset to evaluate the digital economy performance of 50 countries, including DCO member states. By examining factors like infrastructure, skills, regulations, and societal impact, the DEN provides a holistic view of a country’s digital capabilities.

Uniquely among global tools, the DEN assesses the digital economy through the lens of three intersecting dimensions: Digital Enablers, Digital Business, and Digital Society. Within the three dimensions, 10 pillars synthesise and summarise key aspects of countries’ digital economy and use of digital technology application from 102 indicators gathered from respected secondary data sources, as well as primary data from a novel survey of more than 27,000 people across the 50 countries.

Bahrain, a key player in the global digital arena, has demonstrated notable progress in several areas.

Its Digital Infrastructure, measured by broadband access and affordability, has earned a commendable score of 80.2 out of 100. The country’s commitment to digital education and training is reflected in its Digital Capabilities score of 66.1.

Moreover, the island nation’s efforts to establish a conducive regulatory environment for digital businesses have yielded a score of 75 for Digital Regulation and Public Administration.

While Bahrain has made significant strides, there is still room for improvement in certain areas. The Digital Innovation pillar, which measures a country’s ability to foster new digital products and services, presents an opportunity for growth. Despite a score of 35.8, the kingdom can enhance its startup ecosystem and encourage innovation to drive economic development.

The DEN’s comprehensive assessment offers valuable insights for policymakers, businesses, and investors. By identifying areas of strength and weakness, countries can tailor their digital strategies to maximise their potential. Bahrain’s performance metrics highlight its progress and provide a roadmap for future development in the digital economy.

Talking about the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region as a whole, the report says it is advanced in digital for work and training, with efforts to reduce gender gaps in digital access to opportunities and promoting positive impact of the gig economy. The region is also advanced in digital for health and education.

Deemah AlYahya, secretary-general of the DCO, said: “The Digital Economy Navigator aims to enhance accessibility, sustainability, and economic prosperity, ensuring that countries are not just keeping pace but leading in the digital era. As the first global framework to comprehensively address digital economy maturity from a user-centric perspective, DEN plays a pivotal role in advancing the Digital Co-operation Organisation’s mission of supporting evidence-based policies and impactful outcomes in the digital economy.”

