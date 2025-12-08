UAE shoppers are turning to AI to make shopping easier and more efficient, and they are signalling the importance of transparency as these tools become part of everyday life, says a Visa survey.

Visa today released new survey data, revealing AI’s influence in shopping and spending shift in UAE consumer spending behaviour.

"The data tells a fascinating story about the spending shift we're witnessing: shoppers are embracing AI and digital tools at remarkable speed, with 80% of UAE consumers surveyed now using AI to enhance their shopping experience," said Salima Gutieva, Visa’s VP and Country Manager for UAE.

"From AI-powered product discovery to cryptocurrency as a legitimate gift option, we're seeing a fundamental reimagining of commerce - one increasingly shaped by the rise of Agentic Commerce."

AI becomes a mainstream shopping companion

Forty-one percent (41%) of UAE shoppers have used an AI tool to conduct product research, while another 40% used it to compare prices or find deals.

As shoppers integrate AI into their routines, they're setting clear expectations. Nearly three in four respondents (72%) believe that AI-powered tools are more likely to find the best possible price. However, 69% prefer to speak with a human customer service representative than AI.

Digital currency shift

Cryptocurrencies and stablecoins are transitioning from experimental to essential, particularly among younger consumers.

Crypto is the new digital stocking stuffer: Seven in ten UAE respondents (70%) would be excited to receive cryptocurrency as a gift.

Stablecoins and digital currencies surge: Nearly one in five UAE shoppers surveyed (17%) believe that stablecoins will become the preferred payment method over the next 10 years.

Cash continues its decline: Over one-third of respondents in the UAE (36%) expect the use of cash to decrease or become completely obsolete by 2035, while the same share (36%) expect an increase in use of stablecoins.

Trust and security

As digital commerce expands, consumers are taking security into their own hands while remaining vigilant about protecting loved ones from fraud.

Shoppers are more worried about their families getting scammed: Seventy-one percent (71%) of UAE consumers worry friends or family could fall victim to an online scam this season, and 53% have encountered one in the past year, either personally or through someone they know, the survey notes.

Security is top priority: Security is the biggest consideration in choosing a payment method, with 81% of respondents calling it “extremely important.” Over nine in ten (93%) consumers have taken proactive steps to protect themselves, like enabling two-factor authentication or regularly changing passwords.

Digital wallet momentum

While physical cards still lead in preference, convenience, and acceptance at most places consumers shop, digital wallets rival them in speed and fraud protection.

Almost one in three UAE shoppers (31%) now prefers their digital wallets. 40% consider this payment method the fastest, while nearly one in three shoppers (32%) believe it offers the best protection against fraud, the survey says.

