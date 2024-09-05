People looking to avail of housing ministry services have been urged to use the newly-launched Mawaeed app to book an appointment.The national appointment system app, which was launched on Tuesday, will serve as a unified appointment booking app for services that require in-person attendance at government service centres.Mawaeed now includes a number of government entities and centres.

The Housing and Urban Planning Ministry said the new app replaces Skiplino whose services will no longer be available.“The ministry will no longer utilise Skiplino to book appointments and has switched to Mawaeed,” the ministry said in a statement yesterday.“Customers can now book appointments with our customer service centre in the Diplomatic Area using the app.“They can also access all relevant services through the ministry’s website, as well as use it to communicate with personnel who will provide the necessary support to complete transactions.

”Mawaeed can be downloaded from the eGovernment App Store, bahrain.bh/apps.In order to book an appointment, users can select the Housing and Urban Planning Ministry on the app.They will be provided with a list of services along with the option to book an appointment for each service. Not only will notifications be sent to confirm their bookings, but also reminders.

For any errors or complaints, users can send a report on the government’s suggestions and complaints system, Tawasul.The GDN reported in July that a new unified app that will contain all digitised government services in one easy-to-use platform is being developed.The new one-stop-shop, whose name has not been revealed yet, is expected to combine 14 different apps into one, and is set for release either towards the end of this year, or in the beginning of 2025.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).