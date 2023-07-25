Dubai: Minor Hotels, a hotel owner, operator and investor, currently with a portfolio of 530 hotels and resorts in 56 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, Africa and the Indian Ocean, announces the appointment of Sarah Hammond as Director of Sales & Marketing at Anantara Mina al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort beginning July 2023.

Sarah brings more than two decades of experience working with luxury hotels in the UAE, Indian Ocean, and properties around the world. She is a highly motivated and skilled leader with a proven track record in driving results through strategy, dedication, and communication at the highest level of the hospitality industry.

A British national, Sarah began her career with Kuoni Travel Group in 1998 before being recruited as a Sales Manager for Sandals & Beaches Resorts in 2000. She joined the Kerzner International in 2002 and, after gaining experience as a successful Sales Manager with One & Only Resorts and Four Seasons, Sarah was appointed Director of Sales FIT at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai. She moved to Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts as Associate Director of Leisure Sales in 2018 and, in 2020, was appointed Director of Sales & Marketing for Shangri-La's Villingili Resort & Spa, Maldives. She joins Minor Hotels after two years as Director of Sales at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray in Dubai.

As Director of Sales & Marketing for Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort, which is scheduled to launch in Q4 this year, Sarah will bring her extensive experience, expertise, and natural flair for sales and marketing to ensure the success of the new resort which will bring Maldivian-style overwater villas and tranquil elegance to the coast of the Arabian Gulf.

David Garner, Vice President Commercial, Middle East, and Africa commented, “We are delighted to welcome a director of Sarah Hammond’s undoubted calibre and well-deserved reputation to our team at Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort. This new property is set to redefine eco-luxury in Ras Al Khaimah and Sarah will be an integral member of the team which will help generate and maintain its industry-leading success.”

Sarah adds, “I am thrilled to be joining the pre-opening team at Anantara Mina al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort, it is such an exciting time to be opening a new luxury property, particularly in the stunning surroundings of Mina Al Arab. This much-anticipated resort will bring a wonderful new aspect to the destination and I am really looking forward to sharing updates with our key partners very soon.”

Sarah will be responsible for creating, driving, and overseeing all sales and marketing strategies to promote and position Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort as a leading luxury resort within the region. She will lead a dedicated team to build successful relationships and an exceptional brand image with customers and partners, while creating outstanding awareness of the resort in key global markets.

About Minor Hotels:

Minor Hotels is an international hotel owner, operator and investor currently with more than 530 hotels in operation. Minor Hotels passionately explores new possibilities in hospitality with a diverse portfolio of properties designed intelligently to appeal to different kinds of travellers, serving new passions as well as personal needs. Through our Anantara, Avani, Oaks, Tivoli, M Collection, NH Collection, NH, nhow, Elewana, Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis, Radisson Blu and Minor International properties, Minor Hotels operates in 56 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe, South America and North America.

With dynamic plans to expand existing brands and explore strategic acquisitions throughout opportunistic markets, Minor Hotels pursues a vision of a more passionate and interconnected world.

For more information, please visit www.minorhotels.com.

