Dubai – UAE - The MENA Fintech Association, the premier not-for-profit organization dedicated to serving fintech startups and established players across the Middle East and Africa, is excited to announce the reignition of its Payments working group known as SHIFT, marking a significant leap forward in the evolution of financial technology within the region. The association is delighted to appoint Akshay Chopra and Imane Adel as Co-Chairs to spearhead this revitalized effort.

Founded in 2018, the MENA Fintech Association has earned recognition as one of the top 4 fintech groups globally. With a strong presence in the Middle East and Africa, the association has been at the forefront of driving innovation and fostering collaboration in the fintech industry.

In a strategic move to amplify its commitment to advancing payment solutions and fostering innovation, MFTA has chosen industry leaders Akshay Chopra and Imane Adel to guide the SHIFT – Payments Working Group. Their wealth of experience, forward-thinking approach, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of fintech will undoubtedly elevate the group's impact.

Nameer Khan, Chairman of MENA Fintech Association and Founder of FILS, stated the following, "The resurgence of the SHIFT – Payments Working Group is a testament to our commitment to driving fintech innovation in the MENA region. With Akshay Chopra and Imane Adel as Co-Chairs, we are confident in the transformative potential of this collaboration. Their expertise and vision align seamlessly with the association's mission to shape the future of finance. Together, we aspire to lead the charge in revolutionizing payment solutions, fostering collaboration, and championing an inclusive fintech landscape across the Middle East and North Africa.

Akshay Chopra, a veteran fintech investor, inventor, and practitioner, serves as Managing Partner at 237 Ventures. 237 Ventures grows businesses via investment, product advisory, coaching, and board directorship. He serves on multiple boards, including the MENA FinTech Association. Akshay holds 7 fintech patents, and his former executive roles include VP heading innovation, product design & crypto solutions for Visa CEMEA.

Akshay stated the following upon taking over this role, “I am honored to co-chair the SHIFT – Payments Working Group alongside Imane. In an era of unprecedented innovation, this platform provides a unique opportunity to shape the future of payments in the MENA region, co-creating with large players, new entrants, policymakers, and enablers. We will also work closely with regulators to share the ecosystem’s inputs.”

Imane Adel, EVP of Strategy at Paymob, is a seasoned payments professional with tenures at Visa and Mastercard, a member of the Forbes Technology Council, and a Strategic Adviser to regional startups, stated the following upon joining SHIFT,” As we embark on this exciting journey co-chairing the SHIFT – Payments Working Group, I am thrilled to collaborate with industry leaders and innovators to shape the future of payments in the MENA region. The convergence of technology and finance presents unprecedented opportunities, and together with Akshay Chopra, we aim to drive a wave of innovation, foster strategic partnerships, and advocate for a regulatory environment that propels fintech forward. This is not just a working group; it's a collective force shaping the narrative of financial technology, and I am honored to be a part of it.”

About SHIFT – Payments Working Group

The SHIFT – Payments Working Group is a collaborative platform under the MENA Fintech Association dedicated to advancing and revolutionizing payment solutions in the region. By bringing together key stakeholders, thought leaders, and innovators, the working group aims to address challenges, explore opportunities, and shape the future of payments in the Middle East and North Africa. The inaugural planning lunch convened on the 11th of January 2024, with the official announcement being made on the 12th. The gathering comprised of leaders from various different companies such as Mastercard, Visa, PayMate, Careem, Arbor Ventures, M2P, Gedia, RAK Bank, NearPay, Sumsub, Marshal, Fils, Cashin, and more.

About MENA FINTECH ASSOCIATION:

The MENA FINTECH ASSOCIATION (MFTA) is an inclusive, not-for-profit association that fosters an open dialogue for the MENA Fintech community, shaping the future of financial services in the region. We have a growing community of Fintech startups and SMEs, financial institutions, technology companies, academia, investors, accelerators, as well as regulators and policymakers. Plus, cross-border knowledge exchange platforms and collaborations create a conducive Fintech ecosystem.

For more information or to join the working group, shoot us an email at marketing@mena-fintech.org