Cairo – Beltone Holding has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Abu Dhabi-based Comera Financial Holding to bolster digital transformation and customer experience in Egypt.

Under the agreement, the two companies will join forces to develop and implement new products to upgrade customer experience in Egypt, in the fields of payments and customer finance, SME finance, and supply chain finance, according to a press release.

Comera and Beltone will also cooperate in innovative technological solutions to launch new products in the Egyptian market and the other markets in MENA.

Akhtar Saeed Hashmi, Managing Director of Comera Financial Holding, said: “We are excited to work with Beltone Holding, a trusted leader in Egypt’s financial sector, to support their vision for growth through digital innovation.”

“Our partnership will leverage Comera’s proven experience in innovative solutions and Beltone’s deep market knowledge to deliver an advanced experience for its customers,” Hashmi added.

Dalia Khorshid, Group CEO of Beltone Holding, stated: "We are delighted to partner with Comera Financial Holding, aligning Beltone’s expertise with their innovative technology solutions to transform the financial landscape.”

“This collaboration represents a pivotal step forward in our commitment to enhancing digital access and improving financial services for our customers. Together, we aim to set new standards in efficiency and customer satisfaction, driving significant growth and sustainable development in our markets,” Khorshid noted.

In 2023, Beltone’s consolidated net operating profit ballooned 3,597% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 1.02 billion in 2023 from EGP 27.80 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

