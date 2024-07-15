The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has introduced 'Naqd,' a government banking services platform.

A vital tool, it enables government agencies to conveniently access their accounts at the central bank and carry out financial transactions securely on a digital platform.

This initiative is part of the central bank's strategy of providing banking services to government agencies and supporting digital development.

It aims to digitize the financial operations services of government agencies on their accounts at the Saudi Central Bank through a unified and secure digital platform, said the statement from SAMA.

It also facilitates access to account information at all times, enables the management of these accounts, and provides instant monitoring of transactions to and from government agencies' accounts, it stated.

The platform aims to offer electronic banking services that support government financial transactions, improve the user experience, enhance efficiency and productivity in financial transactions using the latest technologies, and reduce the time required to complete government banking procedures, it added.

