UAE - The UAE-based NOW Money partnered with global tech firm Mastercard to boost the payments industry across the GCC region, according to a press release.

Through Mastercard payment cards, NOW Money customers will have secure and seamless access to their finances, which will enable them to reap the benefits of the digital economy.

This collaboration aligns with NOW Money’s objectives to offer inclusive financial solutions to underserved communities and improve the financial well-being of its users across the GCC.

Nicolas Andine, CEO of NOW Money, commented: "This collaboration is a significant step towards our vision of total financial inclusion, ensuring our customers have the tools they need to participate fully in the digital economy, with a financially connected world supporting and empowering everyone."

Gina Petersen-Skyrme, Vice President, Country Manager, UAE and Oman at Mastercard, said: "Our collaboration with NOW Money is set to integrate thousands of unbanked individuals into the digital economy, providing them with secure, convenient payment solutions and access to our extensive network of global merchants."

NOW Money, the GCC’s first digital banking solution for low-income migrant workers, secured a $7 million funding round in 2021.

Mastercard recently teamed up with LuLu Group to drive sustainability and efficiency in retail payments across the six GCC markets.

