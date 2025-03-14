Dubai – Al Ansari Exchange, a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services, has entered into a strategic partnership with BILRS Payment Services Provider Company to enable customers to make seamless international and domestic bill payments across Al Ansari Exchange’s branch network.

The services will cover India, Pakistan, Philippines, Egypt, and more through a one-stop solution for financial transactions, according to a press release.

Through this partnership, customers can easily pay for essential services in their home countries, including water, electricity, gas, education fees, Direct-to-Home (DTH) services, and other household expenses.

UAE-based bill payments are also available, covering Dubai Police fine payments, Salik top-ups, NOL top-ups, Mawaqif payments, and more essential services.

Chief Operating Officer of Al Ansari Exchange, Ali Al Najjar, said: “At Al Ansari Exchange, we continuously seek innovative solutions to enhance customer convenience.”

Al Najjar noted: “Our partnership with BILRS allows us to expand our bill payment services, making our branches a one stop shop for easier and more accessible payments, whether locally or internationally. This aligns with our mission to offer seamless, secure, and efficient financial services.”

From his part, Rupert Shaw, the CEO of BILRS, said: “This collaboration ensures that customers can pay their bills effortlessly, knowing their transactions are secure and efficient. Together, we aim to provide an unmatched level of convenience and reliability.”

With this new service, Al Ansari Exchange continues to reinforce its position as a trusted financial services provider, offering innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its customers.

In late 2024, Al Ansari Exchange partnered with InstaShop to simplify the cash payment process for the latter’s delivery team.

Source: Mubasher

