UAE – SaturnX has raised $3 million in seed funding, led by White Star Capital with participation from institutional investors, according to a press release.

The funding will support the UAE-based infrastructure provider’s expansion into Southeast Asian corridors, such as the Philippines, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. This is in addition to improving regulatory compliance and building out its enterprise-grade API platform to meet rising demand for digital dollar transfers in emerging markets.

Established in 2024, SaturnX is a stablecoin payments infrastructure company that acts as an API layer for business-to-business (B2B) money transmitters and financial platforms.

The platform serves as a behind-the-scenes API layer for B2B money transmitters, corporates and financial platforms. In just five months of operation, the company has already processed over $250 million in transaction volume while maintaining profitability.

Mirnas Brescic, CEO and Founder of SaturnX, commented: "Our vision is to connect the worlds of decentralized and traditional finance with infrastructure that brings the benefits of stablecoins to everyday financial use cases."

"Despite considerable progress, cross-border payments are still expensive and slow. By offering a faster, cheaper, and programmable alternative, we are helping financial partners unlock better ways to move money, starting with the world's largest remittance corridors,” Brescic added.

With more than $600 billion in global annual remittance flows and rising demand for digital dollars in emerging markets, SaturnX is set to become a critical backend provider for the future of borderless payments.

