Mubasher: Altery MENA Limited, a subsidiary of UK-based fintech Altery Limited, secured a regulatory license from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), according to a press release.

This move supports Altery’s global strategy to establish regional financial hubs in the MENA region, particularly the UAE, leveraging its high digital payment adoption and progressive regulatory environment.

Altery MENA is currently authorized to allow customers to collect and spend funds in local currency (AED/GCC) within the UAE.

Although the license does not extend to crypto or international money transmission, it provides regulatory legitimacy, enabling user onboarding in an important market and creating a compliance infrastructure for future expansion.

Meanwhile, the fintech is working closely with the DFSA to operationalize the license, ensuring all compliance, operational and technical components are aligned for a smooth go-to-market rollout.

