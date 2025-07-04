UAE - DeFi Technologies, a financial technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance (DeFi), has launched business in the UAE.

The company expanded in the GCC and MENA region with the registration of DEFI DMCC with offices in Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, according to a press release.

Through its subsidiary Valour, and Valour Digital Securities Limited, DeFi Technologies inaugurated a trading desk at Dubai Multi Commodities Center (DMCC) in the UAE.

Meanwhile, the company aims to support the rising institutional interest in digital assets in the GCC region and specifically in the UAE. This expansion supports its strategy to scale product offerings and global footprint.

Being the first Nasdaq-listed digital asset manager of its kind, DeFi Technologies offers equity investors diversified exposure to the wider decentralized economy through its integrated and scalable business model.

This includes Valour, which offers access to more than 65 of the world's most innovative digital assets via regulated ETPs with plans to offer 100 by the end of 2025.

Andrew Forson, President of DeFi Technologies and Chief Growth Officer of Valour, stated: “ We believe the demand for digital asset ETPs will increase not only globally but in the GCC and Middle East."

Forson added:"Investors whether sovereign wealth funds, institutional investors, family offices and even retail investors are interested in crypto but require familiar and efficient vehicles to get exposure.”

“Wrapping digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum in regulated financial instruments such as ETPs will increase the number of crypto investors and offer countries such as the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia access to international foreign investment,” he noted.

